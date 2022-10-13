Bristol

Fallen Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy Honored by Former Classmates

Bristol Police Officer Alex Hamzy was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday, according to authorities.

By Briceyda Landaverde

Fallen Bristol officer Alex Hamzy is described by former high school classmates as a kind-spirited individual.

“He was really great, he was kind and heartwarming, he was always funny and enthusiastic,” Allyson Jones said.

Hamzy was killed in the line of duty Wednesday night. Bristol police said the 34-year-old was raised in the city and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School in 2006.

Dozens came out to pay their respects, and flowers were placed over a police cruiser outside of the police department.

“Us Bristol High School class of 2006, we are here for the families,” Angela Provenzano said.

Hamzy was on the force for eight years. Bristol Police Chief Brain Gould said he received several recognitions during his career and was also a cadet advisor.

He was survived by his wife, parents, and his two sisters, according to authorities.

A procession was held Thursday, as Hamzy was transported from the crime scene to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington, surrounded by police from across Connecticut.

“He was a good officer, a great officer, who didn't deserve this,” Provenzano said.

Bristol Public Schools put out a statement that said, in-part:

“We offer our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to the victims’ families and friends and the entire Bristol Police Department during this very difficult time."

