Fallen Bristol Officers Are Posthumously Promoted

Two Bristol police officers were posthumously promoted after being killed in an ambush-style attack last Wednesday.

The Bristol Police Department said Dustin DeMonte has been promoted to lieutenant and Alex Hamzy was posthumously promoted to sergeant, respectively.

It comes a week after the two died in a senseless tragedy that's devastated the community.

Calling hours for Hamzy will be from noon to 8 p.m. at the Lyceum Banquet Hall in Terryville. Connecticut State Police said part of Route 6 will be shut down.

Funeral services will be held for DeMonte and Hamzy at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The service will start at 11 a.m., but people who wish to attend are asked to arrive before 9:30 a.m. Fore more information, click here.

For information on how you can donate to the fallen officers' families, click here.