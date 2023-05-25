Fallen Bristol Police Officers Among Those Being Remembered at Memorial Service

The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association is hosting its annual law enforcement memorial service Thursday morning.

The event honors municipal police officers, state troopers, and federal law enforcement agents who have died in the line of duty.

Among the 150 law enforcement officers being remembered, are Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were both killed in an ambush attack in October.

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould will speak at the ceremony, which is being held at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden at 11 a.m.