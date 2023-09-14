Fallen Hartford police officer remembered during vigil

A vigil was held Wednesday to honor Hartford Police Detective Bobby Garten and community members came together to remember the fallen officer and reflect on the impact he had in the city.

“He was a unique person and a unique cop. When we say he exemplified everything as a chief I want to see in my cops, that’s real,” Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said.

Garten was killed last week when a driver took off from a traffic stop and struck the police cruiser he was in, according to police.

Thody said Garten was a model police officer who served and protected the city of Hartford.

People held candles at a growing memorial in tribute during a vigil that Mothers United Against Violence hosted.

Chief Thody made one request to the crowd, to listen to the stories people have about Detective Garten.

“Those are going to live on forever. He was an amazing person,” Thody said.

Garten assisted in a water rescue on the Connecticut River last month and his bodycam recorded as he got people onto a boat.

“He learned from the best. He learned from all of these officers that worked with his dad and took a little piece of every one of them to work every day,” Thody said.

The exemplary character reflected on those who knew him.

Gina Von Decker, of Hartford, knew Detective Garten personally and took in every memory shared about the fallen officer.

“He’s going to be missed. We all love him a lot and his memory will not be forgotten,” she said.

A wake is scheduled this Friday at Dunkin Park and a funeral will be held at the XL Center this Saturday. Both events are open to the public.