Fallen officers added to Connecticut Law Enforcement Memorial

Three names have joined the 152 others engraved in the Connecticut Law Enforcement Memorial.

“We are honoring and remembering those who have sworn to protect the citizens of Connecticut,” said Sgt. Luke Davis, of the Connecticut State Police.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Of the names added include Detective Sergeant John Bonin of the Meriden Police Department, who died in the line of duty in 1922. Lieutenant Otto Ernest Dobratz, also of the Meriden Police Department, died in the line of duty in 1953.

Also honored Thursday was Connecticut State Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, who was struck and killed while conducting a traffic stop nearly one year ago.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"It’s been a long year, it's been a very long year for the Connecticut State Police,” said Davis. “Trooper First Class Pelletier, Aaron, was a brother and friend to several who served with him, and his loss weighs very deeply on all of us."

“He answered the call, he did exactly what we asked of him, protecting the public,” said Commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Ronnell Higgins.

Family members of the fallen honored their loved ones by taking a rose from a wreath, and paid respects to the new engravements on the Connecticut Law Enforcement Memorial, now honoring 155 names of the fallen.

Other names on the Memorial include those who died in the line of duty from the Bristol Police Department and the Hartford Police Department in 2022 and 2023.

"To the families and friends and loved ones who are remembered today, your loss is shared by an entire state,” said Chief Luis Fusaro, of the Groton Town Police Department.