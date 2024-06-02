Connecticut State Police

Fallen state trooper's son throws out first pitch at Yard Goats game

Hartford Yard Goats

There was a moving moment before Sunday's Yard Goats game against the Fightin' Phils.

Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier's son Troy threw out the first pitch at Dunkin' Park in Hartford.

TFC Pelletier was killed in the line of duty Thursday when he was hit by a vehicle while he made a routine traffic stop on Interstate 84 in Southington.

The Yard Goats reached out to the family to participate in Sunday's game accoring to management.

Funeral services for TFC Pelletier will be held Wednesday at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.

