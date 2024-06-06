Fallen TFC Pelletier's K9 to retire, remain with family

The K9 partner of fallen Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier will be staying with his family.

According to the Connecticut State Police K9 Unit, K9 Roso, will retire and remain with TFC Pelletier's wife and two boys.

K9 Roso was in TFC Pelletier's cruiser when a driver sideswiped the cruiser before hitting and killing TFC Pelletier on I-84 last week. Roso was not seriously injured.

Thousands gathered Wednesday for a funeral service for TFC Pelletier.