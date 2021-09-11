9/11 anniversary

Fallen Veterans to be Remembered at 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Rocky Hill

Veterans from Connecticut who were victims of the 9/11 terror attacks and its aftermath are being remembered at a memorial ceremony in Rocky Hill on Saturday.

The CT Dept. of Veterans Affairs said it is hosting the 20th anniversary 9/11 memorial ceremony that honors the victims of the terror attacks that day, Connecticut military personnel who fell in action since 9/11 and our state's fallen first responders.

The names of 65 military personnel from Connecticut who fell in the line of duty will be read.

Multiple memorial wreaths will be placed including one for Connecticut's fallen veterans, one for 9/11 victims and one for fallen first responders.

The memorial ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m.

