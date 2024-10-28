Fallen Wethersfield firefighter to be laid to rest Monday

Loved ones and first responders will come together on Monday to lay a son, brother, father and firefighter to rest.

Robert Sharkevich Sr., 66, was a Wethersfield volunteer firefighter helping fight the Hawthorne fire in Berlin last Tuesday when utility task vehicle he was riding in rolled over on a trail. He was killed and three other firefighters in the vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital. They have since been released.

Sharkevich, who was known as Sharkey, was a dedicated firefighter. He spent 25 years at the Hartford Fire Department and 22 years at the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department.

He also worked for the Wethersfield Public School district as a maintainer and carpenter. There, he made a lasting impact on students and teachers.

Hundreds of people came out to pay their respects at his wake in Wethersfield on Sunday.

A funeral service for Firefighter Sharkevich will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph at 140 Farmington Ave. in Hartford.

Remembering Robert Sharkevich Sr.

Sharkevich is being remembered as a kind-hearted guy who loved joking around. He was a big prankster with other firefighters and loved his family.

"He loved his kids. God. He used to talk about his sons all the time. So proud of them going to games," said Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department Chief Captain Daniel Bresnahan.

Those who knew him say Sharkevich loved to cook and would cook great meals for the firefighters including chicken cutlets and meatballs.

In the fire department, he also was the engineer who designed and took care of Engine 31.

"Gonna be sorely missed. He really is. I can't see how anybody can ever fill shoes. You know, he's such a unique guy. Just, we're going to have a hard time, with the memories and everything else, too," Bresnahan said.

Road closures

Northbound and southbound traffic on the Silas Deane Highway will be closed off at 10 a.m. Monday from the Hartford city line to Wells Road for the funeral procession and the closure is expected to last around an hour.

At 12:30 p.m. on Monday, the following roads will be closed for the return of the funeral procession:

Ridge Road (Hartford city line to Prospect Street)

Prospect Street at Ridge Road

Griswold Road at Prospect Street

Griswold Road at Maple Street

Maple Street at Gilbert Avenue (RH)

These roads will be affected until around 2 p.m.

The Wethersfield Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area as there will be significant traffic delays.

Sharkevich will be buried at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill.

Outpouring of support

In the days since Sharkevich's death, Wethersfield Fire Department says they have recieved an outpouring of support from the community and fellow firefighters.

Nearby departments and mutual aid partners will be helping out on Monday so other crew members can attend Sharkevich's funeral.

Berlin's fire chief said the firefighter community and beyond has stepped in to make sure they have the proper staffing levels on a difficult and emotional day like today.

"Everyone wants to really pitch in and help us get this fire over with. That also includes covering our town resources so they have the time to go and properly grieve," Berlin fire chief Jonn Massirio said.

Over the weekend, two additional firefighters were injured while battling the Hawthorne Fire. Both have since been released from the hospital. Crews are continuing to fight the Hawthorne Fire on Monday as it burns for an eighth day.