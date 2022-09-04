Families Come Out to Danbury War Memorial Car, Truck & Motorcycle Festival

In Danbury, families came out to see or show off their dream cars.

"This is a 1971 Volkswagen Beatle. We really love it. We drive it almost every day during the summer. So, this is going to be the last weekend that we have it out," said Juan Ortega, of Danbury.

From vintage to modern, cars of all different shapes, styles and decades were on display outside the War Memorial. Some say Sunday's festival was like stepping back in time.

"They are all time capsules. I try to remember what's going on every time I see a certain car," said Mike Scherniske, of New Preston.

He says his dream car is a 1965 Chevelle, which he previously owned and would love to drive again.

"I've been a dairy farmer all my life. Fourth generation. And that car, I sold it to buy a tractor," said Scherniske.

Attendees were able to enjoy the views while also support the Danbury War Memorial, which offers recreational activities for veterans after their service -- a resource that means a great deal to Vietnam veteran Austin Richardson.

"From the era that I came, Vietnam, it was a protested war. Veterans coming back weren't accepted with open arms at that time," said Richardson. "They need somebody and some type of resource to acclimate them back in."

Having served in U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1975, Richardson found joy in supporting fellow veterans alongside his electric blue 2002 Corvette.

"I'd just like to thank the war memorial for giving the community the opportunity to see some great cars, for a great cause, on a great day," said Richardson.