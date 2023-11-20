Families demand action amid school concerns in Meriden

Parents are demanding action amid concerns including reported bullying in Meriden schools. They want a meeting with the district superintendent Dr. Mark Benigni, but so far, that is not happening.

Before a candlelight vigil outside, families gathered and marched inside hoping to send a silent message at a meeting of the Board of Education.

“This is about contributing to the common good for all the students in Meriden,” Father James Manship of St. Rosa of Lima Church said.

Manship said hundreds have raised concerns about issues such as bullying in schools. So, they presented proposals to the school board chair in May.

“Today, there has been very little to no movement in any of it,” Manship said.

Now they’re calling for the superintendent to meet with the church’s education committee to hear concerns and possible solutions.

In a statement, school board President Rob Kosienski tells us he and the superintendent met with the pastor and that “the intentions were more state and national issues and political in nature."

"We as a Board of Education, cannot allow our superintendent to be put in that position," the statement reads.

Kosienski added that some of the church’s education group either doesn't attend district schools or doesn't live in Meriden.

While the pastor pushed back on some the district’s claims, he and the group remain focused on helping families.

“Collectively, we will figure out a way forward,” Manship said.

The school board president said any parent with a concern should bring it to their school staff. And if that doesn’t resolve the issues, they can seek district help.