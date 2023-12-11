Families displaced after fire breaks out at New Haven apartment

Several people are displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment in New Haven Monday night, according to a city official.
Crews were called to Dwight Street at about 7 p.m. Responding firefighters saw smoke coming from the home.
About 12 people were displaced, a city official said. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.