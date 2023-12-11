new haven

Families displaced after fire breaks out at New Haven apartment

new haven fire generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Several people are displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment in New Haven Monday night, according to a city official.

Crews were called to Dwight Street at about 7 p.m. Responding firefighters saw smoke coming from the home.

About 12 people were displaced, a city official said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

new havenfire
