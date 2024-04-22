Dozens of families displaced after Avon apartment fire

An investigation into what caused a fire at the Avon Place Apartments continues as families try to navigate next steps.

Charred remains could be seen from where flames roared at the Avon Place Apartments on Sunday.

“I mean, that’s hell right there and thank God everybody made it out. That’s the blessing through it all,” Larry Friel said.

Two residents said they tried putting out the flames with fire extinguishers, but decided quickly to instead wait for help on the way.

“It was so much smoke, we just turned around, it was not worth going in,” David Ossorio said.

Fire officials returned back to the apartments on Avonwood Road to work with employees who oversee the property and assess the damage.

“They will start working on a process to get in and start mitigating the building and seeing how damage, how long it will take to potentially get residents back in,” Avon Fire Chief Bruce Appell said.

For now, many residents are staying at the Avon Old Farms Hotel.

“We may have to stay there for a while, but I’m not sure how much time it’s going to be,” Muralie Cheemalapati said.

Cheemalapati’s daughter missed school on Monday as the family tries to figure out next steps.

“She has a 100% attendance all of the years for eight years, this is the first time she is taking an absence,” he said.

About 20 of the nearly 50 apartments that were occupied have moderate to severe water damage, according to fire officials.

The American Red Cross is on site through 8 p.m. Wednesday evening to help displaced families.

“We know there are a number of properties right behind us, that are not going to be able to get in, they are going to have to find new ones. We will be working with the property manager and other groups to help people in that transition to new housing,” American Red Cross Senior Director Jon Basso said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.