westfarms

Families Enjoy Second Annual Mall-O-Ween Trick-Or-Treat Event at Westfarms

By Michael Fuller

NBC Connecticut

Families from all over came to Westfarms on Saturday for tricks, but mostly treats! 

From cats and Christmas trees to the Hulk himself, the cavalcade of costumes wound its way through the BOO-levard inside Westfarms for the Mall-O-Ween trick-or-treating event.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Joshalyn Vurgos came with two youngsters. "Its wonderful, it’s nice to see all the kids out. With Covid and everything, we haven’t seen a lot of people out celebrating things so to see all the great costumes from the kids and the adults, it’s awesome,” said Vurgos.

The event is in its second year, is free of charge is and is open to to the public. It gives the community a chance to come out, dress up and collect a ton of candy 

Local

Hamden 1 hour ago

Hamden Police Investigate After Shots Fired Into Car

new haven 1 hour ago

Man and Woman Injured in New Haven Shooting

“We have over 30,000 pieces of candy to give away,” said Amanda Sirica, Spokesperson for Westfarms.

Sirica explained that the event saw more than 600 people last year in its drive-thru form. Her team believes that number will be even higher this year, but she said in the end, "it’s really our way of giving back to the community to say thank you.”

This article tagged under:

westfarmsTRICK OR TREATmalloween
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us