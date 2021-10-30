Families Enjoy Second Annual Mall-O-Ween Trick-Or-Treat Event at Westfarms

Families from all over came to Westfarms on Saturday for tricks, but mostly treats!

From cats and Christmas trees to the Hulk himself, the cavalcade of costumes wound its way through the BOO-levard inside Westfarms for the Mall-O-Ween trick-or-treating event.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Joshalyn Vurgos came with two youngsters. "Its wonderful, it’s nice to see all the kids out. With Covid and everything, we haven’t seen a lot of people out celebrating things so to see all the great costumes from the kids and the adults, it’s awesome,” said Vurgos.

The event is in its second year, is free of charge is and is open to to the public. It gives the community a chance to come out, dress up and collect a ton of candy

“We have over 30,000 pieces of candy to give away,” said Amanda Sirica, Spokesperson for Westfarms.

Sirica explained that the event saw more than 600 people last year in its drive-thru form. Her team believes that number will be even higher this year, but she said in the end, "it’s really our way of giving back to the community to say thank you.”