Families grieve, ask for prayers after deadly crash in Newington

Four people died and one person sustained minor injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Newington Sunday morning.

On Monday, the families of the victims and members of the community stopped by to place flowers on Willard Avenue where the crash occurred.

“I wish this upon no families ever,” Ryan Ashford said. “I hope they have access to all the resources that they need to heal the way that they need to.”

Ashford said he lives in the area and was driving as he witnessed the crash, called police and tried to help the victims.

“I witnessed a car pass my at a very high rate of speed by going into oncoming traffic, where I then saw them clip two different vehicles,” he said.

Police identified 17-year-old Gabriela Difo, of Newington; 50-year-old Florinda Tineo, of Newington; 48-year-old Jeannette Tineo, of Newington; and 56-year-old Maritza Smith, of New Britain as the victims who died at the scene.

“They were women of example. They were women that led us closer to God,” said Josephine Nieves, who traveled from Florida after learning about the passing of her mom, aunt and cousin.

She said the family is leaning on God to get them through the situation.

“No one wants to lose a family member,” Nieves said about her cousin, Anthony Moronta. “No one wants to have to bury a sister, a daughter, a friend.”

Smith’s niece Mary Gomez stood alongside her father Jesus Gomez, saying her aunt was special and loved by many in the community.

“She enjoyed life, you know? She tried to live it to the fullest and she loved with her whole heart. And you know, we’re just going to miss her,” Gomez said.

Gomez said her family is planning a balloon release for Smith on Saturday morning. She urges people from the community to come with royal blue and white balloons, which she said was Smith’s favorite color.

Moronta and Nieves said they’re leaning on God and asking the community for prayers.

“Find God in times like this,” Nieves said. “The only one that can strengthen us, the only one that can give us the strength that we need is God.”

Police say they are investigating the cause of the crash, which could take several weeks to months.