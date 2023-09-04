Families pack shoreline beaches for Labor Day weekend

Folks have been flocking to the beach this Labor Day weekend, enjoying what remains of summer with sunshine in the forecast.

State officials are warning people to stay safe as many state beaches don’t have lifeguards watching over.

Whether it’s swimming, building sandcastles, or searching for wildlife, the beach at Rocky Neck State Park has it.

“We’re pretty fortunate to have a nice long weekend with some great weather to get stuff done outside and enjoy it,” Julie Caron, of Manchester said.

For her family, that means digging for sand fleas.

“My little guy is a nature freak. Loves all kinds of bugs, all kinds of critters,” Caron said.

Others are taking in the moment at the beach.

“It’s always nice, clean, peaceful. It’s always peaceful out here, so we enjoy ourselves out there,” Patricia Baez from Springfield, Massachusetts, said.

As people hit the water, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protectio is warning people there will be fewer lifeguards working this weekend. In fact, only three beaches will have them: Rocky Neck, Hammonasset, and Sherwood Island State Parks. All other won’t have any.

DEEP said this is because many lifeguards return to school ahead of Labor Day and leave their positions before the holiday weekend. The ones on duty are getting high marks.

“Watching from over there, they’re always paying attention. They walk around,” Baez said.

DEEP is asking people to stay within designated swimming areas, to keep an eye on children, and don't swim if you’ve been consuming alcohol. Caron says she’s watching her kids closely.

“I’m never in front of them. I’m always behind them. I grew up knowing you never leave the ocean to your back. You always watch out what’s going on,” she said.

While there are many eyes at Rocky Neck looking out for the kids, she says safety will always be top of mind.

“Know your kids and know your surroundings. That way you can always have an escape route or some kind of a plan to get in there,” Caron said.