Families reunite with loved ones as USS Indiana returns to homeport in Groton

Hundreds of U.S. Navy families gathered at Naval Submarine Base New London to welcome their loved ones back from deployment.

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789), commanded by Cmdr. Kyle McVay, was on deployment for six months.

Sonia Santiago and her three children were among the many families waiting for their spouses to return.

Santiago said the past six months have been difficult for her family due to her husband missing out on major events and holidays.

"We had a lot of things that were missed, we had Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, 16th birthday, 19th birthday, 22nd birthday,” Sonia Santiago said.

Sonia and her husband Christian Santiago were able to share the tradition known as the first kiss.

Christian, who served as a cook on the USS Indiana, said cooking was the easiest part of the job. What was difficult for him was the limited access to communication with his family.

"Going to every port just to Facetime her, now just to feel her, actually not see her through a glass is worthwhile,” Christian Santiago said.

Meantime, U.S. Navy sailor Rocky Mancini reunited with his wife Lauren and baby girl Nora who was only five days old when he was deployed.

"It's great to be home, great to be with the family, glad to finally be back with Nora,” Mancini said.