Groton

Families reunite with loved ones as USS Indiana returns to homeport in Groton

By Jennifer Cuevas

NBC Connecticut

Hundreds of U.S. Navy families gathered at Naval Submarine Base New London to welcome their loved ones back from deployment.

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789), commanded by Cmdr. Kyle McVay, was on deployment for six months. 

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Sonia Santiago and her three children were among the many families waiting for their spouses to return.

(Left to right) Christian Santiago II, Sonia Santiago, Ethyn Santiago, Alizah Santiago wait for Christian Santiago to return from deployment.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Santiago said the past six months have been difficult for her family due to her husband missing out on major events and holidays.

"We had a lot of things that were missed, we had Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, 16th birthday, 19th birthday, 22nd birthday,” Sonia Santiago said.

Sonia and her husband Christian Santiago were able to share the tradition known as the first kiss.

Sonia Santiago and her husband Christian Santiago embrace for the "first kiss" tradition on March 27, 2025.

Christian, who served as a cook on the USS Indiana, said cooking was the easiest part of the job. What was difficult for him was the limited access to communication with his family.

"Going to every port just to Facetime her, now just to feel her, actually not see her through a glass is worthwhile,” Christian Santiago said.

U.S Navy Rocky Mancini and wife Lauren Mancini embrace their 6-month-old baby Nora.

Meantime, U.S. Navy sailor Rocky Mancini reunited with his wife Lauren and baby girl Nora who was only five days old when he was deployed.

Local

Wolcott 42 mins ago

3 people found dead inside Wolcott home: police

Beacon Falls 2 hours ago

Dog found abandoned in Beacon Falls is up for adoption

"It's great to be home, great to be with the family, glad to finally be back with Nora,” Mancini said.

This article tagged under:

Groton
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us