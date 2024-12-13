Families shop with Hartford police officers during ‘Shop with a Cop' event

Building positive relationships between the community and local police while bringing some holiday cheer. Hartford police officers went shopping with families from the YMCA for gifts, as part of a Shop with a Cop event.

All eyes on the toys for kids hoping to get an early Christmas gift.

“He’s so happy. Makes me happy because he’s happy,” Crystal Cortez, of New Britain, said.

She’s able to bring joy to her 3-year-old son Jake thanks to the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Hartford.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“It’s a blessing, because it’s hard this time of year, you know?” she said.

Cortez was one of 16 families sponsored by the YMCA of Greater Hartford to take part. Each were given a $150 gift card to spend on whatever they needed this holiday season, with many choosing to get toys for their children.

“It was kind of a great experience, especially when I have four kids. So, this helps out tremendously with her birthday being today and Christmas in two weeks,” Shenira Bailey, of Hartford, said.

Families browsed the store with Hartford police officers, giving them a chance to connect and bringing out their inner child.

“Walking them through the aisle, picking up toys, the excitement. Brings back to you being young again,” Lt. Louis Ruiz said.

The event is aimed at building positive relationships between police and community members.

YMCA Executive Director Julia DeFeo said the annual Shop with a Cop event is a popular one with many families asking about it.

“It feels special because there are the officers within our Y every day. We know them. We got here and we’re all hugging so it doesn’t feel like you’re shopping with strangers,” DeFeo said.

“They see us in a different light as police officers in a positive environment one-on-one in a positive note and picking up toys and having fun together,” Ruiz said.

Families say shopping with the officers is helping break down barriers and is leading to a positive experience.

“They’re kind of cool. They’re pretty neat,” Bailey said.