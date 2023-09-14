Families trapped and extensive repairs needed after bridges collapse in Scotland

Multiple families are stuck and about $8 million in repairs is needed after storms caused two bridges to collapse in Scotland.

First Selectman Gary Greenberg said one of the two bridges collapsed Thursday afternoon near Kasacek and Brook roads. The other bridge collapsed Wednesday night.

Greenberg said two other bridges suffered extensive damage. There are six families stuck because of the damage, and they're unable to get out.

A farmer is trying to help people get out and to the fire department, according to Greenberg. He said some people came home from work and couldn't get to their homes or their families.

The first selectman said he hopes to get an emergency declaration from Gov. Ned Lamont's office. The town estimates that about $8 million in repairs is needed.

A portion of Brook Road is closed because of the damage and drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

The school district was closed Thursday after storms moved through. You can get the latest forecast anytime here.