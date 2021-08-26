Family and Friends Remember 14-Year-Old Killed in New Haven

Family and friends want justice for a 14-year-old shot and killed in New Haven.

“That smile. That smile touched my heart,” said Dayshawna Hargrove. “That was my baby.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It’s the memory of that smile that Dayshawna holds on to. Someone shot and killed her 14-year-old son, Tyshaun, Wednesday night.

New Haven police responded to a shooting on Chatham Street and found the injured teen, who died at the hospital. Police said a large group had gathered right before and that it’s an isolated incident.

“He was just so loving. For somebody to do that to him like that, I couldn’t imagine his pain or how he felt. I just wish I was there so I could talk to my baby, so he could see his son,” said Hargrove.

Submitted photos

Hargrove said her son left behind a 1-year-old son of his own. She’ll tell her grandson about who his father was and what he meant to so many when he’s older.

At a vigil Thursday night, people gathered and spoke about their pain but also about how retaliation is not the answer.

With lit candles, they spelled out the 14-year-old’s nickname: TyTy.

As they grieve, they also want to know who killed the teen and why.

“I just want justice for my son,” said Hargrove. "I’m going to miss my son so much. Nothing nobody can do can replace him.”

Police are reviewing all the surveillance video in the area. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call New Haven police.