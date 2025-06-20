Family of Detective Bobby Garten wants max prison sentence for man accused in his death

The man who plead guilty to charges connected to a crash that killed a Hartford police detective two years ago is expected to be sentenced Friday.

The sentencing is set for 10 a.m. at Hartford Superior Court.

Detective Bobby Garten died after his cruiser was struck by then-18-year-old Richard Barrington who drove off after a traffic stop in September 2023.

Barrington plead guilty to charges including manslaughter, assault and interfering with an officer.

The state’s attorney is recommending a 20-year prison sentence, but Garten's family want the maximum sentence for all three charges, totaling 41 years.

“Because Bobby’s life expectancy was 41 more years. 41 more birthdays, family gatherings," William Garten, Bobby's older brother, said in an interview Thursday.

Barrington told police he took off that night because he was scared; his car was not registered and he had marijuana.

William said dodging police is unacceptable.

“I think that's really important for our family to really set this precedent of if you run from the police and you cause this damage, you're going to be punished," William said.

“Not only will something happen to somebody, but it might happen to the suspect. It might happen to someone in the community, or it might happen to someone like my brother," he continued.

William said that he is prepared for whatever happens during sentencing.

"It doesn't change anything. Even if he gets what I want or doesn't get what I want or what my mom wants, or my dad wants, nothing's going to change. And this is just a closing chapter, and we'll keep moving on and keep carrying Bobby's name," he said.

Barrington’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. He previously told NBC Connecticut that Barrington’s family will have a statement to read during the sentencing.