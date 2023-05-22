Family Displaced After Garage Fire in Norwalk

A Norwalk family is displaced after a car caught on fire in a garage attached to their home on Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to Kreiner Lane around 11:06 p.m. after getting a report of a fully involved car fire in an attached garage.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire coming from the garage and basement.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. The fire was contained to the basement area of the home and did not extend to the first floor and attic.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The family who lives in the home is currently displaced.

No injuries were reported.