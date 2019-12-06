Family-Friendly Events Being Held Across the State to Celebrate the Holidays

The holidays are just around the corner and there are dozens of events celebrating them across the state. Here's a look at some.

Essex:

-North Pole Express

Essex Steam Train and Riverboat on One Railroad Avenue

Get on a locomotive-powered sleigh for a journey to the North Pole. There will be live musical performances, sing-alongs, hot cocoa and cookies.

Click here for the 2019 schedule.

First class tickets are sold out. Coach tickets can be purchased for $37.50-$47.50.

Fairfield:

-Holiday Express Train

Fairfield Museum and History Center on Beach Street

Children and adults can come enjoy a display of model trains that wind around beautiful holiday scenery.

The display will run through January 5, 2020.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and children and children under 5 are free.

Farmington:

-Holidays at Hill-Stead

Hill-Stead Museum on Mountain Road

Visit the 1901 Colonial Revival house decorated for the holidays.

Guided tours are offered on the half hour with the last tour at 3 p.m.

Tickets are free with regular museum admission.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event runs until January 5, 2020.

Greenwich:

-11th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa's Village

Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses on North Street

Santa and some of his reindeer are returning to the "North Pole on North Street."

Visitors can have their photos taken with Santa, meet the reindeer and enjoy the new Santa's Village "North Pole on North Street" minutes from downtown Greenwich.

Santa and his reindeer will be available Monday through Friday from noon until 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Parking and admission are free.

Guilford:

-Open House and Holiday Market

The Dudley Farm Museum on Durham Road

Enjoy cookies, carols and merriment in the historic farmhouse museum.

More than 30 vendors offer different products in the Munger Barn at the Holiday Market.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 8 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 14.

Admission is free.

Hartford:

-Holiday Open House at the Governor's Residence

Governor's Residence on Prospect Avenue

Residents are invited to tour the Governor's Residence for the 29th annual open house from December 6 through December 8.

Tours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

There is no admission fee, however, donations will be accepted on behalf of Operation E.L.F.

Middlefield:

-Brunch with Santa & Mrs. Claus

The Lyman Homestead on Lyman Road

Santa and Mrs. Claus invite children and their families to visit them at the decorated Lyman Homestead.

There, you'll enjoy a buffet-style brunch and have a private meeting with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the homestead's library.

A professional photographer will take complimentary family photos.

Pre-paid reservations are required.

Brunch seats are 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. on December 8, 15, 21 and 22.

It costs $39.95 for adults, $19.95 for youth ages 7-12, $6.95 for children ages 3-6 and children under 2 are free.

-Gingerbread Houses for Children

Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel on Reeds Gap Road

The Apple Barrel Bakery team is leading a gingerbread decorating event for kids.

Children can have fun with royal icing, sprinkles, decorations and glittery sugars and place candies, cookies and more on their gingerbread houses.

The events are December 7, December 8, December 15, December 16, December 21 and December 22 at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Admission is $19.99.

Meriden:

-Festival of Silver Lights

Hubbard Park and Castle Craig on West Main Street

Hundreds of thousands of twinkling, white lights illuminate hundreds of figures and buildings in Hubbard Park.

The park is open from 5 p.m. until midnight. and the event runs through January 1, 2020.

Admission is free

New Haven:

-25th Annual Fantasy of Lights

Lighthouse Point Park on Lighthouse Road

Bright, colorful light displays illuminate Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven for the holidays.

The display runs from Friday, November 15 through Tuesday, December 31.

Sunday through Thursday they are open from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday they are open 5 p.m. through 10 p.m.

Admission costs $10 per car or family van, $25 for a mini bus and $50 for a full size bus.

-Hot Cocoa Contest

The Shops at Yale at Broadway Island on Broadway

Top restaurants in New Haven will compete in a hot cocoa contest on Saturday, December 7.

Stops will be located inside retailers on Broadway and winners will be chosen by a people's choice voting system.

The contest is free to participate in.

New London:

-Cupcakes & Cocoa Family Parties

Lyman Allyn Art Museum on Williams Street

The afternoon starts with a hot chocolate bar and treats in the Hendel Library.

Then visitors can find animals in an i-Spy activity before creating their own animal out of clay in the studio.

Space is limited and reservations are recommended.

The parties run on Sundays only until December 15 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

It costs $15 for adults and $12 for children. Kids under 3 are free.

Newtown:

-34th Annual Holiday Festival

Main Street in Newtown

Main Street will transform into a Frozen Winter Wonderland with activities for all ages on December 8.

Some of the activities include cookie decorating, edible creations display and competition, ice cream with Olaf, letters for Santa and historic trolley tours.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and a 4-pack is $30. Prices are a little more expensive day of.

You can book tickets here.

Norwalk:

-"The Polar Express" at the Maritime Aquarium

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk on North Water Street

Secure your tickets for a magical ride to the North Pole.

Watch the movie on Saturdays and Sundays only through December 22. Times vary.

Admission is $11.50 for general admission, $10.50 for seniors and $9.50 for children ages 3 to 12.

South Windsor:

-9th Annual Gingerbread House Festival

Wood Memorial Library & Museum on Main Street

This year's theme is "Winter Birds and Holiday Traditions."

Come look at rows of gingerbread houses made by bakers, students and community members.

The gingerbread houses will be on display through December 21, 2019.

You can see them from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday or 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

Admission is free.

West Hartford:

-"The Santaland Diaries"

Playhouse on Park on Park Road

The holiday comedy stars Crumpet, who recounts his true-life tale of being an out-of-work writer doing a stint as an elf at a department store, according to the show's website.

The show runs through December 21, 2019.

Shows are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday at 8 p.m.

Admission is $25.

-Blue Back Mitten Run

Blue Back Square on Memorial Road

Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to celebrate the season on December 8 at 10:30 a.m.

The 5k winds through neighborhoods with homes decorated for the holidays.

All participants receive a warm knit beanie and cookies and hot chocolate awaits finishers post-race.

You can get tickets here.

Wilton:

-Holiday Wreath Making