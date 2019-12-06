Family-Friendly Events Being Held Across the State to Celebrate the Holidays

The holidays are just around the corner and there are dozens of events celebrating them across the state. Here's a look at some.
Essex:
- Essex Steam Train and Riverboat on One Railroad Avenue
- Get on a locomotive-powered sleigh for a journey to the North Pole. There will be live musical performances, sing-alongs, hot cocoa and cookies.
- First class tickets are sold out. Coach tickets can be purchased for $37.50-$47.50.
Fairfield:
- Fairfield Museum and History Center on Beach Street
- Children and adults can come enjoy a display of model trains that wind around beautiful holiday scenery.
- The display will run through January 5, 2020.
- Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and children and children under 5 are free.
Farmington:
- Hill-Stead Museum on Mountain Road
- Visit the 1901 Colonial Revival house decorated for the holidays.
- Guided tours are offered on the half hour with the last tour at 3 p.m.
- Tickets are free with regular museum admission.
- The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The event runs until January 5, 2020.
Greenwich:
-11th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa's Village
- Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses on North Street
- Santa and some of his reindeer are returning to the "North Pole on North Street."
- Visitors can have their photos taken with Santa, meet the reindeer and enjoy the new Santa's Village "North Pole on North Street" minutes from downtown Greenwich.
- Santa and his reindeer will be available Monday through Friday from noon until 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- Parking and admission are free.
Guilford:
-Open House and Holiday Market
- The Dudley Farm Museum on Durham Road
- Enjoy cookies, carols and merriment in the historic farmhouse museum.
- More than 30 vendors offer different products in the Munger Barn at the Holiday Market.
- The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 8 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 14.
- Admission is free.
Hartford:
-Holiday Open House at the Governor's Residence
- Governor's Residence on Prospect Avenue
- Residents are invited to tour the Governor's Residence for the 29th annual open house from December 6 through December 8.
- Tours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday.
- There is no admission fee, however, donations will be accepted on behalf of Operation E.L.F.
Middlefield:
-Brunch with Santa & Mrs. Claus
- The Lyman Homestead on Lyman Road
- Santa and Mrs. Claus invite children and their families to visit them at the decorated Lyman Homestead.
- There, you'll enjoy a buffet-style brunch and have a private meeting with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the homestead's library.
- A professional photographer will take complimentary family photos.
- Pre-paid reservations are required.
- Brunch seats are 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. on December 8, 15, 21 and 22.
- It costs $39.95 for adults, $19.95 for youth ages 7-12, $6.95 for children ages 3-6 and children under 2 are free.
-Gingerbread Houses for Children
- Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel on Reeds Gap Road
- The Apple Barrel Bakery team is leading a gingerbread decorating event for kids.
- Children can have fun with royal icing, sprinkles, decorations and glittery sugars and place candies, cookies and more on their gingerbread houses.
- The events are December 7, December 8, December 15, December 16, December 21 and December 22 at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
- Admission is $19.99.
Meriden:
-Festival of Silver Lights
- Hubbard Park and Castle Craig on West Main Street
- Hundreds of thousands of twinkling, white lights illuminate hundreds of figures and buildings in Hubbard Park.
- The park is open from 5 p.m. until midnight. and the event runs through January 1, 2020.
- Admission is free
New Haven:
-25th Annual Fantasy of Lights
- Lighthouse Point Park on Lighthouse Road
- Bright, colorful light displays illuminate Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven for the holidays.
- The display runs from Friday, November 15 through Tuesday, December 31.
- Sunday through Thursday they are open from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday they are open 5 p.m. through 10 p.m.
- Admission costs $10 per car or family van, $25 for a mini bus and $50 for a full size bus.
- The Shops at Yale at Broadway Island on Broadway
- Top restaurants in New Haven will compete in a hot cocoa contest on Saturday, December 7.
- Stops will be located inside retailers on Broadway and winners will be chosen by a people's choice voting system.
- The contest is free to participate in.
New London:
-Cupcakes & Cocoa Family Parties
- Lyman Allyn Art Museum on Williams Street
- The afternoon starts with a hot chocolate bar and treats in the Hendel Library.
- Then visitors can find animals in an i-Spy activity before creating their own animal out of clay in the studio.
- Space is limited and reservations are recommended.
- The parties run on Sundays only until December 15 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
- It costs $15 for adults and $12 for children. Kids under 3 are free.
Newtown:
-34th Annual Holiday Festival
- Main Street in Newtown
- Main Street will transform into a Frozen Winter Wonderland with activities for all ages on December 8.
- Some of the activities include cookie decorating, edible creations display and competition, ice cream with Olaf, letters for Santa and historic trolley tours.
- The event runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and a 4-pack is $30. Prices are a little more expensive day of.
Norwalk:
-"The Polar Express" at the Maritime Aquarium
- The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk on North Water Street
- Secure your tickets for a magical ride to the North Pole.
- Watch the movie on Saturdays and Sundays only through December 22. Times vary.
- Admission is $11.50 for general admission, $10.50 for seniors and $9.50 for children ages 3 to 12.
South Windsor:
-9th Annual Gingerbread House Festival
- Wood Memorial Library & Museum on Main Street
- This year's theme is "Winter Birds and Holiday Traditions."
- Come look at rows of gingerbread houses made by bakers, students and community members.
- The gingerbread houses will be on display through December 21, 2019.
- You can see them from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday or 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.
- Admission is free.
West Hartford:
- Playhouse on Park on Park Road
- The holiday comedy stars Crumpet, who recounts his true-life tale of being an out-of-work writer doing a stint as an elf at a department store, according to the show's website.
- The show runs through December 21, 2019.
- Shows are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday at 8 p.m.
- Admission is $25.
-Blue Back Mitten Run
- Blue Back Square on Memorial Road
- Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to celebrate the season on December 8 at 10:30 a.m.
- The 5k winds through neighborhoods with homes decorated for the holidays.
- All participants receive a warm knit beanie and cookies and hot chocolate awaits finishers post-race.
Wilton:
- Woodcock Nature Center on Deer Run Road
- Enjoy a night of wreath decorating and festivities.
- There are two sessions (6:30 p.m-8:15 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.) each night from December 2-6 and December 9-13.
- Admission is $75 per wreath, which includes all decorating materials, plus a $2.49 service fee.