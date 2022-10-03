Family-Friendly Halloween Events in Connecticut in 2022

Halloween will be here soon and there are lots of fun Halloween events across Connecticut that the whole family can attend and enjoy.

Halloween 2022 in Connecticut

Sept. 17-Oct. 31: Pumpkintown U.S.A., East Hampton

Pumpkintown U.S.A. is for all ages. See 100 Pumpkinhead people and their pets.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It is open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting through Halloween.

Reservations are required for the drive-through one-mile drive through the Pumpkintown Forest where you will see more than 30 Pumpkinhead inhabitants in 17 different settings.

Learn more here.

Sept. 24-Oct. 16: Scarecrows in the Village, Mystic

See scarecrows crafted by Olde Mistick Village’s merchants at Olde Mystick Village.

Get more information here.

Sept. 30-Oct. 29: Pumpkin Passage, Montville

The Dinosaur Place will have its annual Pumpkin Passage on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

There is a toddler-friendly trail of lights and fun family activities every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Learn more here.

Oct. 1-30: Pumpkin Patch Trains, Danbury

The 20-minute round trip at the Danbury Railway Museum stops at its patch, where children can pick out their own pumpkin. Enjoy apple cider and cookies.

Learn more and get tickets here.

Oct. 1-30: Pumpkin Patch, East Haven

The Pumpkin Patch at the Shore Line Trolley Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays.

General admission includes a trolley ride, grounds visit, and one pumpkin and a puzzle book for each child.

Learn more here.

Oct. 14-Nov. 1: Scarecrows on the Green, Branford

Head to the Branford Green to see the creations. Want to take part? Learn more here.

Oct. 15: The Great Pumpkin Festival, Putnam

This is a Putnam Recreation Department community event.

Learn more here.

Oct. 15: Great Wilton Pumpin Fest, Wilton

The festival goes from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The website says participants can play fall-themed lawn games, join costumed colonial docents as they cook over an open hearth, weave and spin flax, or hammer away in the blacksmith’s forge.

Learn more here.

Oct. 16: Spooktacular Celebration, Simsbury

This family-friendly event takes place at the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., There will be trick-or-treating, a car decorating contest, a costume contest, food trucks, entertainment, games and activities.

Learn more here.

Oct. 21: New London Halloween Town, New London

New London Halloween Town will be at the New London Waterfront park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It includes a costume contest for ages Pre–K to fifth grade at city pier at 7:30 p.m.

Learn more here.

Oct. 21-29: Halloween Haunted Walk Through, West Simsbury

Flamig Farm is hosting what it says is a spooky but fun, kid-friendly family walk through Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 21 and 22 (rain date Oct. 23) and Oct. 28 and 29 (rain date Oct. 30).

Learn more here.

Oct. 26: Spooktacular Family Fun Event, Newtown

The event will be in the commuity center multipurpose room at 8 Simpson St. from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be games, a DJ dance party, a hayride, a costume contest, prizes and more.

You need to pre-register. Learn more here.

Oct. 30: Halloween Spectacular, New Britain

The Halloween Spectacular is a free event at the New Britain Museum of Art from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a slime lab, caricature drawings, Inside-Out family tours, a costume parade and contest and a a dance performance.

Learn more here.

Oct. 30: Halloween on the Hill, Farmington

Trick-or-treat on the grounds of the Hill-Stead Museum along an outdoor path with candy chute stations. There will also be spooky display.

Tickets are $5 per person.

Learn more here.