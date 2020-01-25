Orange

Family, Friends, and Community Pay Respects to Fallen Orange Fire Marshal

By Dominique Moody

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Loved ones, friends and the community are coming together to pay their respects to a fallen firefighter after he was killed leaving the scene of a house fire last week.

The service for Orange Fire Marshal Tim Smith is on Saturday morning.

Throughout the morning, there have been lots of firefighters making their way to support the family during this time.

Local

Weekend Digest 4 hours ago

In Case You Missed It Weekend Digest: January 25

colchester 10 hours ago

Vigil Held for Former Colchester Family Killed in Florida

Smith was part of Orange's Volunteer Fire Department for more than 30 years. He served as the deputy fire marshal before being promoted to fire marshal.

Last Sunday, Smith was on his way home from investigating the cause of a fire when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Route 69 in Woodbridge.

Smith was a fire service instructor for the Valley Regional Fire School and received an award from the International Association of Arson Investigators in 2015.

There will be a ceremonial fire bell and the presentation of a flag and delivery of Smith's helmet to his family.

This article tagged under:

Orange
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us