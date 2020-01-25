Family, Friends, and Community Pay Respects to Fallen Orange Fire Marshal

Loved ones, friends and the community are coming together to pay their respects to a fallen firefighter after he was killed leaving the scene of a house fire last week.

The service for Orange Fire Marshal Tim Smith is on Saturday morning.

Throughout the morning, there have been lots of firefighters making their way to support the family during this time.

Smith was part of Orange's Volunteer Fire Department for more than 30 years. He served as the deputy fire marshal before being promoted to fire marshal.

Last Sunday, Smith was on his way home from investigating the cause of a fire when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Route 69 in Woodbridge.

Smith was a fire service instructor for the Valley Regional Fire School and received an award from the International Association of Arson Investigators in 2015.

There will be a ceremonial fire bell and the presentation of a flag and delivery of Smith's helmet to his family.