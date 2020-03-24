social distancing

Family, Friends Celebrate Woman’s 100th Birthday With ‘Social Distancing Party’

NBC Connecticut

Clementine Donelli celebrated a major milestone Tuesday – her 100th birthday.

Donelli’s family and friends couldn’t celebrate with her in her Newington home because of the coronavirus.

So instead, they threw her a social distancing party, gathering outside her window with signs. From a safe distance, they sang happy birthday and delivered birthday cards through the window.

"We thought it would be a great idea to do some for her because she can't come out , we don't let her out of the house. So we just figured let's do something. Let's get together in the yard and sing happy birthday to her," explained Fatima Lorusso, Donelli’s neighbor.

They even put up a sign encouraging people to honk to wish “Clem” a happy birthday.

