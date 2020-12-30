Family, Friends Mourn Teens Killed in Coventry Crash

For many, it’s still hard to understand why. Family and friends gathered Wednesday night in Coventry and lit candles, prayed, and grieved. At the center of the gathering, pictures of two teens taken too soon.

On Route 44 Monday morning, the driver, 19-year-old Jacob Provost, and front-seat passenger, 16-year-old Olivia Cyr, died in a single-car crash. The only person to survive was Samuel Smith, who was in the backseat.

“It’s hard just thinking about. I made it out alone, so I can’t talk to them about it,” said Smith.

Smith says that night the three were on their way to Provost’s house when the vehicle went into the left lane, slid sideways, and hit a tree.

Two teens have died after a crash on Route 44 in Coventry on Monday morning.

“I got ejected out the back windshield probably about 20 feet out into the middle of 44. I got up, and I walked over to the car to see if I could hear anyone talking or trying to get out. And I didn’t hear anything. So there was a cop coming down the road, so I flagged him down. And he made sure medical attention arrived on the scene,” said Smith. “Jacob was my best friend. I've known him for five years. And I've known Olivia for three or four years, and she was a good friend.”

At Wednesday night’s vigil, friends shared memories of better days. Many said that they took comfort that a lot of people came out to say goodbye, saying it shows how important the two teens were.

“Jacob was a funny guy. He would brighten the room up,” said Kolby Fortier, who knew both victims. “(Olivia) was a good person too. All around good people. It shouldn’t have happened. Sad that it did.”

Smith described Provost as a really good person who was kindhearted and was someone who cared about others more than himself. Smith says Cyr liked to help people, talk to them, and help them get through things.

Friends say both teens will be deeply missed.