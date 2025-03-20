Family, friends and Yale police remember fallen officer Greg Swiantek

Family, friends and law enforcement came together to say goodbye to Yale Police officer Greg Swiantek on Wednesday.

He was described as a caring and compassionate officer, and a dad that others wanted to be more like.

“We’ll never forget him," Yale Police Department Chief Anthony Campbell said. “He was just an absolutely wonderful man.”

Swiantek,47, died on March 12 after complaining that he wasn’t feeling well throughout his shift.

Campbell said everything seemed OK that morning when they rode the elevator together. Later that day, Swiantek responded to multiple high-stress calls and told staff that he wasn’t feeling well.

He went home that evening, collapsed and later died.

“He was a superhero. And that’s what we’re going to remember most about Greg Swiantek. He was one of a kind and he was the best of us,” Ronnell Higgins, Commissioner of the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, said.

Higgins was also chief of Yale police when Swiantek joined the department in 2007.

Higgins said during his remarks Wednesday that Swiantek, known as Swanny, was custom made for the department. He treated everyone with respect and was exactly who they needed him to be each day.

He even wore a costume during a bike rodeo to show the community safe biking techniques.

“Whether he was wearing that 'Captain Super Safe' costume or whether he was in his police uniform, or his volunteer firefighter uniform, or whether he was in his shorts with a fishing pole with his daughter, he was a superhero,” Higgins said.

Swiantek’s close friend Officer Ariel Melendez spoke about their 12-year friendship at Yale police. He said Swiantek was a great officer, comedian, musician and a world class dad who inspired others to be better.

Melendez said there will be questions about why and how Swiantek died, but said the question should be, “What can I learn?”

He answered by saying they should learn to be more like Swiantek, who was known for being compassionate and caring. Campbell added to that thought after the ceremony.

“Greg didn’t have blinders. It was like he couldn’t avoid seeing the need and addressing the need. So, when you hear people say he would give you the shirt off his back, he would do anything, he literally would,” Campbell said.

He detailed how Swiantek regularly reached out after Campbell’s brother passed away and how he and his daughter Remy gave Campbell a plaque that hangs in his office.

He also shared a story of how Swiantek was invited on stage to play guitar at Toad’s Place.

Swiantek’s family also shared heartfelt tributes. His sister, Melissa Milano, read a letter to him describing their childhood and his love for music, and talked about memories the pair shared over their lives.

The main message throughout the day was how dedicated he was as a father.

The auditorium was breathless as Remy stepped on stage with a large yellow stuffed duck to read her messages to her dad. She described a loving father who got her the best clothes and cowgirl hats and talked about their shared love of country music.

Whether it was playing an instrument, soccer or doing well in school, she said her father was her biggest cheerleader and made her a better person.

“My dad was the best person in the world. He was a great human,” Remy said.

She closed out her speech saying he taught her to give for the sake of giving, and care for the sake of caring.

And his last act was the gift of concert tickets he asked concert promoters about before he died. Tickets went on sale the same day as his service, and Remy was surprised on stage with tickets to a concert her father desperately wanted her to have.

Remy stood shocked on stage as she unwrapped a poster and opened an envelope with tickets inside. She held them close as she walked off stage.