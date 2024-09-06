Hartford

Family and Hartford police honor Det. Bobby Garten one year after tragic death

Friday marks one year since Hartford Det. Robert 'Bobby' Garten was killed in the line of duty. A vigil will be held at Hartford Police Department at 7 p.m.

By Briceyda Landaverde

NBC Universal, Inc.

Out on the Connecticut River, the Garten family was thinking of their beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to many, Hartford Det. Robert ‘Bobby’ Garten, who was taken too soon.

“I think today, especially being in a place he loved being so much and connecting with some of his coworkers on the water, is just really meaningful for my entire family,” Bobby’s brother William Garten said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

On Sept. 6, 2023, Garten was killed in the line of duty when his cruiser was struck by a driver fleeing a separate traffic stop.

During the last year, one thing has been consistent, support from his fellow officers. Friday morning, the marine division, a unit Bobby was a member of, joined the Garten family on the water for a ride.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

They visited Bobby’s hometown of Wethersfield, his gravesite, and the Rocky Hill Police Marine unit, where a dock was named in honor of his badge number 1781.

“I think it just speaks volume to how much Bobby touched everyone, not just in Hartford but in other departments also,” Garten said.

On Friday, a vigil will be held at Hartford Police Headquarters, where Bobby reported to for eight years.

Local

New Haven 1 hour ago

New Haven artist to unveil 13-foot pizza slice statue at new art exhibit

New Haven 1 hour ago

Parents, teachers urge CT families to lock up firearms in wake of Georgia school shooting

“There is some sadness but then there is days where you feel a sense of pride, carrying on for Bobby and you feel proud of knowing Bobby and who he stood for as a person,” Hartford Police Captain Gabriel Laureano said.

Garten was known for infectious smile and for being dedicated to the badge. That’s why his family started a memorial fund to help the next generation of law enforcement members.

On Saturday, Bobby’s brother will be presented with a check for the foundation during the 12th Annual Ride to Remember, an event that honors fallen officers.

“It’s going to help us continue to do great things even more and continue to carry out Bobby’s legacy,” Garten said. 

Bobby’s parents, Debbie and Bob, will ride in honor of their youngest son.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us