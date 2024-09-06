Family and Hartford police honor Det. Bobby Garten one year after tragic death

Out on the Connecticut River, the Garten family was thinking of their beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to many, Hartford Det. Robert ‘Bobby’ Garten, who was taken too soon.

“I think today, especially being in a place he loved being so much and connecting with some of his coworkers on the water, is just really meaningful for my entire family,” Bobby’s brother William Garten said.

On Sept. 6, 2023, Garten was killed in the line of duty when his cruiser was struck by a driver fleeing a separate traffic stop.

During the last year, one thing has been consistent, support from his fellow officers. Friday morning, the marine division, a unit Bobby was a member of, joined the Garten family on the water for a ride.

They visited Bobby’s hometown of Wethersfield, his gravesite, and the Rocky Hill Police Marine unit, where a dock was named in honor of his badge number 1781.

“I think it just speaks volume to how much Bobby touched everyone, not just in Hartford but in other departments also,” Garten said.

On Friday, a vigil will be held at Hartford Police Headquarters, where Bobby reported to for eight years.

“There is some sadness but then there is days where you feel a sense of pride, carrying on for Bobby and you feel proud of knowing Bobby and who he stood for as a person,” Hartford Police Captain Gabriel Laureano said.

Garten was known for infectious smile and for being dedicated to the badge. That’s why his family started a memorial fund to help the next generation of law enforcement members.

On Saturday, Bobby’s brother will be presented with a check for the foundation during the 12th Annual Ride to Remember, an event that honors fallen officers.

“It’s going to help us continue to do great things even more and continue to carry out Bobby’s legacy,” Garten said.

Bobby’s parents, Debbie and Bob, will ride in honor of their youngest son.