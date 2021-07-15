Wallingford Homeowner Comes Home to Naked Man in Their House

A Wallingford homeowner came home to quite the surprise when they found a naked man had broken into their home.

Authorities were called to a home on North Turnpike Road at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday. The homeowner called police after finding the naked man in their home, who had entered by breaking a window.

Police said 41-year-old Ian Wigget, who is homeless, was arrested and faces charges including second-degree burglary, interfering with an officer, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Officials said they tried to contact Wigget numerous times via phone and loud speaker but were unsuccessful. Officers then entered the home and took him into custody.

Traffic was shut down in both directions on the road for a short time out of an abundance of caution for the safety of citizens in the area, officials said.

Wigget is expected to appear in court on Aug. 10.