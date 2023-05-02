Family Looks for Justice Following Deadly Hit-and-Run in Hartford

Loved ones and community members gathered for an emotional vigil after Hartford Police say Anthony Williams was killed following a hit-and-run last month.

“We’re just heart broken. We lost somebody very close and special to us,” said Miguel Ortiz, the uncle of Anthony Williams.

The family of the 30-year-old says he leaves behind a young daughter. They describe him as humble, funny and kind-hearted.

“He was just loving and caring. He’ll do anything for anybody. He always loved to see somebody have a smile on their face. He was always laughing. He was just a good person,” said Williams’ sister.

The group gathered near where he was hit, close to the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Gillette Street, just steps from the Mark Twain House and the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center.

“Anytime you can run over a man and leave him lying in the street, that’s not humanity,” said Rev. Henry Brown of Mothers United Against Violence.

Detectives have been searching for a white SUV, possibly a Chevy Trailblazer. It has a roof rack and sunroof.

“If anybody knows anything, just please come forward. All we are looking for is justice,” said Ortiz.

Police tell us at this point, they don’t have any updates on the case they can release. Anyone who can help is asked to reach out to them.