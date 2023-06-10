Family members, city leaders remember victims of gun violence in New Haven

Dozens of people came together on Saturday to honor those who have lost their lives to gun violence in New Haven.

Family members and city leaders gathered at the New Haven Botanical Garden of Healing, a memorial that brings awareness to almost 50 years worth of gun violence in the city.

During the ceremony, the names of gun violence victims dating back to 1976 were read aloud.

Those names and their ages are engraved in the Magnitude Walkway, a brick pathway into the garden.

Founder Marlene Pratt started this initiative after losing her son to gun violence in 1998.

"It was senseless. All these years, and I said something has to be done. These lives can't die. These kids can't lose their lives and be forgotten. I didn't want them forgotten. I didn't want my son forgotten," said Pratt.

Pratt said the garden is a place for people to reflect and grieve. She said it's also a call to action.

"With that Magnitude Walkway is to let people know that we have a problem in the city. It's not just two or three, and something needs to be done. And hopefully, they will try to be mentors and try to give back to youth in the city," she said.

The memorial opened in June 2021. Organizers said they plan to come together year after year to continue keeping their loved ones' memories alive.