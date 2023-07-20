Family mourns 31-year-old East Hartford man after a hit-and-run crash

Flowers, candles and a Rest in Peace message are placed near the area of Windsor and Loomis streets in Hartford in memory of 31-year-old David Michael Hicks.

“He was my son. He was a great man, raised his kids, always working, and took care of all of us, especially all of the kids. He didn't deserve this,” Hicks’ step mother Yolanda said.

Hartford police said Hicks was one of two people traveling on illegal dirt bikes on Windsor Street when a vehicle turned in front of them, striking hicks. The driver fled, according to authorities. Hicks, a father of three from East Hartford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said in a statement:

“This tragic outcome highlights the dangers of operating these off-road bikes and ATVs on the road. They are not designed for the street and create a hazardous condition for everyone that travels on our roads."

Long-time Hartford resident Steven Harris said Windsor Street is a dangerous area; cars and off-road vehicles are often seen speeding.

“I hate to say this, but this doesn’t surprise me what the ending was in this particular one,” Harris said. “I am not satisfied with the enforcement. I have personally called the PD and said someone has to come out here and do something about slowing these cars down.”

This year, the Hartford Police Department has seized 57 illegal dirt bikes and has made 49 arrests.

“They are life threatening to pedestrians, to others in vehicles, and as we saw last night tragically to those who are riding them,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said. “Sometimes, destroying these vehicles sends a message about how seriously we take it, and the reason we take it so seriously is because it’s a danger to people’s lives.”

Orlando Rodriguez operates a motorcycle legally and was a friend of Hicks. He is asking cars to share the roadways.

“Please be careful with us bikers, because we have family at home waiting for us. We got kids, we got wives,” Rodriguez said.

Authorities said the vehicle that fled the scene, a white Honda Crosstour, was found in the south end of the city. The driver has not been located.