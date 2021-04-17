Hartford

Family of 3-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Hartford Holds Fundraiser

The family of 3-year-old Randell Jones, who was shot and killed in Hartford last weekend, held a fundraiser in his honor on Saturday.

Hartford Police said Jones was shot just before 2:30 p.m. last Saturday while he was in a car with his mom, his 4-and-5-year-old siblings, and a male passenger, who they believe was the intended target.

The family cooked and sold fresh food behind the Metropolitan Ame Zion Church on Main Street. The money they raised is going toward supporting Jones' family.

They say some of it will help pay for counseling and funeral costs.

"This was hurt for them, this was hurt for everyone we never expected it, only a baby, only 3 years old," said Monika Dacosta.

So far, no suspects have been named in the shooting.

Deadly Shootings of 3-Year-Old & 16-Year-Old in Hartford Are Related: Police

Police now believe the shooting is related to another shooting which left 16-year-old Jamari Preston dead.



HartfordHartford PoliceFUNDRAISERshooting investigationHartford Police Department
