Stratford

Family of 7 Displaced After Fire at Stratford Home

Stratford fire generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A family of seven is displaced after a fire at a home in Stratford on Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the home on Cheshire Street around 11:15 p.m. after getting a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they said they saw heavy fire coming from two of the second floor bedroom windows. The fire then extended up and into the attic, fire officials added.

Local

new haven 1 hour ago

New Haven Mayor to Hold COVID-19 Briefing Tuesday Afternoon

vernon 2 hours ago

3 Taken to Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Crash on Route 83 in Vernon

The fire was extinguished in thirty minutes, crews said.

The inside of the home suffered heavy fire and smoke damage throughout, authorities said. The home is uninhabitable at this time.

A family of seven was home at the time of the fire and was safely evacuated, firefighters said. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Stratfordfire investigation
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us