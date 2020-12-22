Family of 7 Displaced After Fire at Stratford Home

A family of seven is displaced after a fire at a home in Stratford on Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the home on Cheshire Street around 11:15 p.m. after getting a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they said they saw heavy fire coming from two of the second floor bedroom windows. The fire then extended up and into the attic, fire officials added.

The fire was extinguished in thirty minutes, crews said.

The inside of the home suffered heavy fire and smoke damage throughout, authorities said. The home is uninhabitable at this time.

A family of seven was home at the time of the fire and was safely evacuated, firefighters said. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.