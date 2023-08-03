Family of Colchester man murdered in 2018 continue to ask for public's help

Connecticut State Police are doubling the reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the 2018 death of a Colchester man.

The family of James Stone Jr. is hoping to get help from the Colchester community.

Jenny Stone said her brother, who she calls “Jimmy,” is constantly on her mind. She said she remembers his sense of humor, kindness and generosity.

“We’re missing a huge piece to our family and that’s a daily thought that we’ve had every single day for the last five plus years,” Jenny Stone said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Jimmy Stone was found shot and killed in a trailer on the Golden Hill Paugusett Reservation in May 2018.

His murder is still unsolved with state police now doubling the reward to $50,000 for any information leading to an arrest and conviction. This comes more than a year after an initial reward of $25,000 was announced.

“(Police) did get a lot of tips that came in that they followed up on," Jenny Stone said. "Unfortunately, I don’t think anything substantial came from that."

She said her family is still finding it hard to move forward.

“You try and pick that up and put it back together and move on but it’s never … it never quite fits back the same way,” Jenny Stone said.

She believes someone in the community knows something about her brother's murder and urged them to come forward. Jenny Stone asked the community to think as if they were in her family’s situation.

“Think of how awful it has been for the last five years for us to wake up every day not knowing if today is going to be the day we’re getting some answers,” Jenny Stone said.

Police said any and all information about the killing is important and all investigative leads will be followed up on. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by emailing david.bennett@ct.gov or calling 860-465-5456. All information will be kept confidential.