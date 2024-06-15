Family of construction worker killed in Hartford grieve, demand justice for his death

Demanding justice and accountability after a tragic loss. The family of Jose Diaz Nieves, the construction worker killed earlier this week, is speaking for the first time only to NBC Connecticut. He died after being hit by a car while working in Hartford.

“That was love that…it’s supposed to last forever.”

The pain and shock still remain for the family of Diaz Nieves. Police say he was struck and killed by a car on Wednesday while doing road work in Hartford.

“They took him from us. He’s all we had. Literally all we had,” Marielis Diaz, his daughter said.

She called him a role model who didn’t hesitate to help his children.

“He taught me how to work. I’ve had two jobs. I have everything I have. I am the woman I am today because of my father,” she said.

His son Jose Diaz says his father was a hero to him.

“He would come home, go to work every day faithfully. He didn’t complain,” he said.

Diaz Nieves was also known as a selfless and dedicated construction worker who always went above and beyond.

“He would go 15 minutes before to sit in his car to wait for a start time every single day. He loved his job,” Juan Diaz, the victim’s cousin twice removed, said.

But the memories only go so far, especially for his wife of 28 years, Maria Santos Diaz.

“They take my heart. My everything from me,” she said.

Tommy Nguyen, the driver accused of killing Diaz Nieves is facing several charges including second degree manslaughter.

Nguyen’s attorney saying in court he suffered a seizure before the deadly crash. Family members say they’re skeptical.

“You’re afraid. Say you’re afraid. You committed something you can’t take back,” Jose Diaz said.

For them, they want to see Nguyen get the maximum sentence if convicted.

“I’m shocked. I’m mad and all we want is to see justice the right way,” Juan Diaz said.

The family is planning a vigil Saturday afternoon at the crash site. They are also welcoming anyone who knew Diaz Nieves to funeral services in East Hartford on June 22. They also plan to attend Nguyen’s next court date in July.