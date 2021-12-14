Family of Couple Hit by SUV in Seymour to Plead For Driver to Come Forward

The family of a Shelton couple hit by an SUV in Seymour Friday night wants the driver of the car to come forward.

James and Barbara Tamborra, both 81, were hit while crossing Route 67 around 6:05 p.m. Friday in front of the Klarides Village shopping center.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Both were rushed to the hospital where James later died. Barbara remains in critical condition, according to police.

Seymour Police are looking for the driver responsible for fleeing the scene of the crash.

Family members are expected to meet with Seymour police Tuesday morning and make a public plea for the driver to turn himself or herself in.

Police said an officer was helping the couple cross the street after attending a wake at the Miller-Ward Funeral Home. The oncoming car failed to stop for the officer directing traffic and almost hit the officer as well.

Officials are looking for a dark-colored SUV with heavy front-end and headlight damage on the driver's side. The car is a 2014 to 2016 Acura MDX. The car was last seen driving eastbound on Bank Street towards Route 8.

The crash is being investigated by the Seymour Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team with assistance from detectives and Connecticut State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Seymour Police Commander Davis Parratt at 203-881-7610.