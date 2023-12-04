Family of CT woman allegedly killed by boyfriend hopes her death helps others

The family of a New Britain mother killed last week is hoping that her story will save the lives of other domestic violence victims.

Moenisha Collins, 27, was found by family members unresponsive inside her apartment last Friday, police say, and was later pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.

Police have charged 46-year-old Vincent Blair with her murder, and he’s currently awaiting extradition back to Connecticut after fleeing to Pennsylvania.

Justina Collins, Moenisha’s sister, said she was pregnant at the time of her death, and Blair was the father.

“She called me the morning of my birthday and told me she was breaking up with her boyfriend and she didn’t want to be with him anymore. I said, ‘why?’ Cause she’d just found out she was pregnant,” Collins said. “[She said], ‘I just don’t like how he talks to me, he talks very aggressive towards me and I don’t like that.’”

Collins said her sister started dating Blair this past summer, but he never tried to get to know any of her family members.

“She didn’t want to be with him, and he could not control her in the way that he wanted to control her, so he took her life,” she said. “At the end of the day, it could literally come to this, like, life or death. I just wish I knew more.”

The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CCADV) reports that intimate partner homicides haven’t decreased over the years, and maternal mortalities, or pregnancy-associated deaths, are increasing.

“The state has experienced about 14 intimate partner homicides per year since 2000, and that unfortunately has remained steady,” Vice President of Government and Public Relations at CCADV Liza Andrews said.

Andrews said leaving is the most dangerous time for a victim.

“Domestic violence, at its core, is about control and coercion. So, when that abuser gets wind that the victim is trying to leave, that can be the moment when they escalate their violence,” Andrews said.

She recommends that people wanting to help just provide a non-judgement listening ear, and wants victims to know there is always someone ready to listen.

“Sometimes, the victim just wants the abuse to end, they don’t want the relationship to end. So, when you’re trying to help a family member, a friend, a coworker… it’s really just to listen without judgement, not make your support contingent upon any specific action, but then also know about us,” she said. “Just know that you’re not alone. You can call the hotline, you can work with a member organization, just to talk, just to have someone to listen, just to have that sounding board.”

CCADV has a 24/7 hotline for victims of people who want to help victims at 888-774-2900 or by visiting CTsafeconnect.org.