Family of dismembered West Haven mom awaits charges after son's first court appearance

The man accused of attempting to set his mother’s home on fire appeared at Milford Superior Court for his first appearance on Tuesday.

Theodore Lloyd, 27, faces a charge of attempted arson after West Haven police said they found evidence of paper trails and lighter fluid in Tina Lloyd’s home in March, which later led to the discovery of her dismembered body in and around 14 bags of trash.

The arrest warrant stated neighbors identified Lloyd as the only person who entered Tina's home in January and February.

On Tuesday, Lloyd appeared wearing an orange jumpsuit as he’s remained in state custody on a $1 million bond since his arrest in April.

Lloyd’s case was continued until July 31 due to the state missing some paperwork from the West Haven Police Department that would’ve allowed for additional charges.

Outside of the courthouse, Debbie Hart, Tina Lloyd’s sister, spoke briefly about her beloved sister.

"Tina was a joy in her life, she loved her life, we always shared birthdays, I'm on the 14th and she's on the 20th, and we would make themes and do all kinds of stuff like that,” Hart said.

Hart added she does not know what happened between Tina and Theodore, but she knew he had not lived with her sister from an early age.

"I just know he hadn't lived in the house for quite a few years and I don't know what happened where he wounded back in the house,” Hart said.

Hart said she is still waiting to find out if Lloyd will be charged with her sister's murder.

"Not so far, I'm still waiting to put a few pieces together of what happened also."

In April, West Haven police said they would be seeking additional charges after Lloyd was taken into custody. Those additional charges remain pending.