Family of Hartford Homicide Victim Asks for Justice, Seek Public's Help

The family of a Hartford man killed last week is seeking justice, speaking at a vigil asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible.

This comes as the city's seen the most homicides in nearly 20 years.

“In a blink of an eye, it was all taken," said Jessica Tourangeau.

The murder of 32-year-old Angel King at a Hartford motel cuts deep for his family. For Tourangeau, he was the father of her first son who’s processing the loss.

“My son is okay, but not doing well. Asked so many questions I don’t have answers to,” she said.

She and other family members gathered for a vigil Tuesday hosted by Mothers United Against Violence, at the Weston Street motel where King was killed.

King’s older cousin Tamika described him as a funny and loving person who never hesitated to put a smile on people’s faces.

“He just brought a lot of joy to me, and I’d give anything to have him back,” she said.

Hartford police say King’s death on Nov. 6 was one of the 36 homicides in the city of Hartford this year. The number surpasses last year’s total and is the most since 2003.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection to King’s death. Tourangeau says she and her son are trying to move forward.

“His name Angel King will live on forever. He became my son’s angel, and my son is his king, and he will live his legacy,” she said.

They’re asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible.

“If you don’t want to do it for yourself, do it for his children. They are hurting,” Tourangeau said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police tip line at 860-722-8477.