Family of Hartford homicide victim grieve with a memorial at the shooting site

A man who was hurt who after a shooting in Hartford last week has now died from his injuries. Hartford Police say the 30-year-old Alexis Colon passed away Saturday.

Along the sidewalk on New Britain Avenue in Hartford, candles and balloons are arranged, making up a small memorial. They were placed there by family and friends of Colon. The candles and balloons written with messages of prayers and condolences. Colon was shot on this very sidewalk Thursday evening. Hartford police say he was rushed to the hospital before he died from his injuries Saturday.

His sister Abigail Colon, who did not want to speak on camera at this time, says her family is grieving as the loss still fresh for them. She says her brother who she calls “Alex” a charismatic and sympathetic man who was a father to one son.

Police say cameras in the area captured the moments before the shooting and say it showed a clear altercation. The sister says they’ve seen the footage, and it shows Colon engaging in an argument with another person before it becomes physical. During that time, a gun is pulled out and Colon was shot.

Investigators says they believe Colon knew the person that shot at him, but his family insists that’s not the case. His sister saying there was no way Alex knew the person he was arguing with before he was shot. For now, they’re holding the images of Alex close to their hearts and are hoping the shooter can be brought to justice.

No arrests have been made so far by Hartford Police. Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call investigators.