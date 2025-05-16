Support group for family of homicide victims at risk of losing federal funding

Survivors of Homicide, a Connecticut-based nonprofit that supports families of homicide victims, is at risk of losing a huge chunk of their funding that comes the federal government.

The nonprofit has been around since 1983 and receives about $138,000 from Crime Victims Fund, established under the Victim of Crime Act.

Jessica Pizzano, the director of Survivors of Homicide, said up to $110,400 of their budget could be cut as the fund dries up.

"If they lose the funding, essentially, they'll have to shut their doors," said Debbie Duncan, the vice president of the group. "We're providing advocacy, grief counseling, support. These families have been through a lot and they need us."

Survivors of Homicide held a fundraiser and silent auction at Texas Roadhouse in Waterbury Thursday night to prepare for the cuts.

"Without the support of this group, I don't know what would have happened to us today," said Nancy Gordon. Her grandson, 23-year-old Jorge Delgado, was shot and killed in New Haven in 2022.

Gordon found Survivors of Homicide and joined monthly Zoom meetings. When she met another member in person for the first time, she said the connection was immediate.

“Here's somebody I don't even know, but we've become family instantly, and we've both cried in each other's arms," she said.

Gordon's daughter, Jennifer Shehadeh, said police haven't made an arrest in her son's case. She said the grief was overwhelming but Pizzano and other members of Survivors of Homicide stood by her side.

“People can't understand what you're going through unless they've been through it," said Shehadeh. “Even your own friends and family, when it happens, everybody's there for you. And then after the funeral, it's like, get over it. We don't want to hear about it no more. This group never gets tired of hearing about your loved ones.”

Pizzano and another staff member do home visits, one-on-one counseling and support families in court.

“Grief does not have a timeline, there’s never a point when things magically get better, things become different," said Pizzano. "We’re here for as long as people need us."

It's unclear how much federal funding will be rolled back but if the group does not find another source of revenue, they will have to stop services.

Survivors of Homicide is hoping state legislators pass temporary funding so they can stay open.