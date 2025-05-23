Family of Jennifer Dulos issues statement marking six years since she disappeared

Jennifer Dulos

Saturday marks six years since Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, disappeared from her New Canaan home. She remains missing and she is presumed dead.

Her family and friends have issued a statement about Jennifer ahead of the somber day and highlighted some ways people can honor her memory.

“Saturday, May 24, marks six years since Jennifer Farber Dulos was murdered and disappeared. She lives on in our hearts and through her five incredible children, now young adults, who have grown up without both parents. We miss her love, grace, and strength; her laughter, brilliance, and wisdom; her gentle voice and comforting presence.

“In Jennifer’s honor, we encourage those who can do so to donate to community organizations that support survivors of family violence, such as Interval House Hartford, the Rose Brooks Center, and many others; as well as to groups such as the Black and Missing Foundation and Missing/Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives. These organizations—and the people they support—need your help now more than ever.

"We remain deeply grateful to the Connecticut state’s attorney’s office and the Connecticut State Police for their ongoing commitment to finding Jennifer.

"As we continue to mourn her loss, please respect the privacy of Jennifer’s children, family, and loved ones. Thank you.

The statement is from Dulos’ friend, Carrie Luft, on behalf of the family and friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with murder and died by suicide in January 2020 shortly after he was charged . He denied having any involvement.

Michelle Troconis, the woman who was dating Fotis Dulos when Jennifer disappeared, is serving a 14-and-a-half-years sentence for conspiring to murder Jennifer Dulos.

She has denied any involvement.

