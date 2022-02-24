colchester

Family of Man Killed in Colchester in 2018 to Speak as Murder Investigation Continues

Photo of James Stone Jr. and information on reward for information about his murder.
Connecticut State Police

James Stone Jr., a 36-year-old Colchester man, was shot and killed in his trailer in 2018 and more than three years later, police continue to search for whoever killed him. This morning, Stone’s distraught family will be speaking.

As police investigate, a $25,000 reward has been issued for information that helps solve the murder case.

Stone was found dead in his trailer on the Golden Hill Paugusette Reservation on Stanavage Road in Colchester on May 18, 2018.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Stone’s death as a homicide. He had been shot in the chest and leg.

Police said the Stone family remains heartbroken over their son’s murder, any and all information about the killing is important and all investigative leads will be followed up on.

Stone’s family, state police detectives, State’s Attorney Paul Narducce and Inspector Michael Hurley from the

Office of the State’s Attorney will take part in a news conference at 11 a.m.

