Family of Man Murdered in Groton Offers Reward for Info That Leads to Arrest

The family of a man who was murdered in Groton last year is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

City of Groton Police received a 911 call reporting someone shot near the Forty Thieves Bar on Bridge Street on December 12, 2021, at 1:30 a.m.

According to police, the man who was shot was identified as 59-year-old Ronald Whitfield Sr. He was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and was later moved to Yale New Haven Hospital where authorities said he died from his injuries four days later.

An autopsy was conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and it was determined that his manner of death was homicide.

Whitfield's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for his murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Groton Detective Division at (860) 446-4186 or by emailing Corporal de la Cruz at delacruz@cityofgroton-ct.gov. All information can remain confidential.