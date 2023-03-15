Family of Milford Mom Allegedly Murdered By Ex-Boyfriend Files Lawsuit Against Police, City

The family of a woman who died tragically allegedly at the hands of her ex-boyfriend has filed a lawsuit against the city of Milford and the Milford Police Department in relation to her death.

Julie Minogue's family argues that her death could have been prevented if everyone involved had performed their duties in accordance with the law and the rules, regulations, orders, and protocols of their respective jobs.

"The family intends to make its best efforts to hold accountable those who failed to perform their respective duties. In addition, they hope that this case will serve as a vehicle to provide better protections to those who are at risk from domestic violence and abuse," Attorney Michael Rosnick, who is representing the family, said in a statement.

Minogue's 3- and 14-year-old children were home at the time their mother was murdered allegedly by Ewen Dewitt.

Dewitt, Minogue's ex-boyfriend, has been arrested and charged in connection with Julie's murder. According to court documents, Dewitt had called and confessed to his mother that he had killed Minogue.

Right now, Dewitt remains in police custody and is being held on a $5 million bond in relation to the murder of Julie Minogue.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the Milford Police Department and the city of Milford, but they have not responded to our request for comment.