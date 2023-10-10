Family of teen killed in Hartford drive-by shooting is processing loss

The family of a teenager killed Monday in a drive-by shooting in Hartford is still processing his death.

“My favorite memory will always be his laugh, no matter what, his laugh will always be with us," said Miguel Luna.

It's a laugh and smile that Luna will never forget, seeing his 15-year-old son Jordan light up a room.

“He was a very outgoing, very positive young man,” he said.

A young man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Nelton Way in Hartford Monday afternoon. Hartford police believe he was targeted. His grandmother, who didn’t want her face shown on camera, is in disbelief.

“He didn’t deserve this. It wasn’t for him, and they got the wrong one and I want justice for my grandson,” Anna Betancourt, the victim’s grandmother, said.

Miguel Luna is grappling with the reality of his son’s death.

“It’s news that no parent should have to endure. No parent should ever have to bury their kid,” he said.

His grandmother is calling for justice.

“I want the guy arrested. I want him. I want for the cops to find him,” Betancourt said.

Miguel, being a devout Christian, takes a different approach to those responsible for Jordan’s death.

“I forgive you. I just hope that you can repent, so God can forgive you, that’s it,” he said.

Police haven't released information about a suspect yet, but they say the car believed to be used in the shooting was found in Vernon Monday, engulfed in flames.