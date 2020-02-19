Family of Teen Shot, Killed by State Police to File Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of Mubarak Soulemane, the 19-year-old who was shot and killed by a state trooper in West Haven, has announced intentions to sue the state.

In a press release Wednesday, attorneys for the family announced their intentions to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the State of Connecticut, Connecticut State Police, the City of West Haven and the West Haven Police department for $10 million in damages.

Soulemane was shot and killed by Connecticut State Police Trooper Brian North in West Haven on January 15, 2020, after what started as an investigation into a report of an armed carjacking in Norwalk. According to police, troopers followed the vehicle, which was driving recklessly on Interstate 95 north. The vehicle hit two state police cruisers as well as another car before being boxed in by police, according to investigators.

Police said a stun gun was used, which did not work. Troopers also said a weapon was shown before North fired his gun and hit Soulemane.

Soulemane's family said the teen battled with mental illness and said while he may have committed a crime, he did not deserve to die.

The Middlesex State's Attorney is investigating the shooting.