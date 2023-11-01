Family of visiting nurse killed in Willimantic retains attorney

Joyce Grayson, a mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to caring for others, was killed in Willimantic while working as a visiting nurse, according to an attorney retained by Grayson's family.

Willimantic police were called Saturday to do a wellbeing check on a visiting nurse after she missed several patient appointments. According to police, she was found dead in the basement of the home where she had her first appointment of the day.

Her patient, a registered sex offender with violent tendencies, is a suspect in her murder, according to court documents.

Grayson's family retained the Reardon Law Firm, a New London-based firm that represents plaintiffs in personal injury and wrongful death claims.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"They feel strongly that there likely were a lot of balls dropped, leading up to the death of their mother and wife," Attorney Kelly Reardon said. "We've been retained to represent them in order to investigate further, what remedies may be available to them in the civil system, and also to protect their interests in the criminal system as this matter is ongoing."

The law firm wrote in a statement that Grayson was a "beloved mother and grandmother" who "dedicated her life to caring for others."

Reardon stressed that it is early in the investigative process and their team is in the process of opening their file.

"In reviewing what happened here thus far, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered," Reardon said. "Why was a woman alone in in this setting, for example, why was she not being monitored more properly by the company that she was working for? And why was this this man, who is a suspect in the case, allowed to interact with her privately, as far as we can tell, without anybody else in their presence? These are questions that need to be answered."

Reardon said they will work to obtain answers for the family and determine whether nor not there is a civil claim that can be brought as a result of her death.

According to Elara Caring, Grayson was their employee for 15 years.

“Our hearts go out to Joyce’s family and loved ones. The safety and wellbeing of our team members is our highest priority," a spokesperson for Elara wrote in an email. "We are providing counseling services for Elara team members impacted by this tragedy and will be fully cooperating with the authorities as their investigation continues.”

Elara declined to answer specific questions about the case.

Connecticut State Police are investigating the death.

State lawmakers came together Wednesday, vowing to do more on the state level to protect home healthcare workers. They said they would look at legislation that would focus on safety protocols and training for workers, escort requirements and risk assessment, among other priorities.

State Senator Martha Marx (D - New London) is a visiting nurse.

"The death of this visiting nurse – she went to work and she died. That should never happen. We need to make sure safety training matches what workers meet in the home. We need to make sure in-home care has two people entering a home for safety," Marx said. "We will pass legislation with this nurse in our hearts, but while healthcare workers are saddened, we are not surprised. We want to take care of everybody, but we need to make sure we are safe and that our patients are safe."

In addition to serving others through nursing, Grayson was a devoted foster and adoptive parent of almost two decades, according to the state's Department of Children and Families.

"From 2002-2021, the Grayson family provided love and care to 35 children. The children ranged in ages from infants to teens, children with multiple medically complex needs and a handful of sibling groups. They even received the Foster Parent of the Year award in 2017," Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes wrote in a statement. "Joyce’s warmth, kindness and compassion will be missed by everyone who knew her and her legacy will live on in the countless lives of children she touched.”

According to an obituary for Grayson, she was a mother of six children and a grandmother to four.

"Joyce was a beautiful soul, who dedicated her life to caring for others. She loved her job as a mental health nurse, and it was truly what she was put on this earth to do. She passed away doing what she loved. She leaves behind a large family, whom she raised with her large heart to be just like her," the obituary reads.